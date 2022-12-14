Judge denies defendant’s motion in Kamarie Holland murder case

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jeremy Williams, the suspect in the Kamarie Holland murder investigation, made an appearance in a Russell County courtroom Wednesday - his first since April to ask a judge to remove him from suicide watch.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, along with Steve Johnson, the detention director at the Russell County Jail, testified during the motion Wednesday morning. They outlined suicidal behavior they believed warranted Williams to be placed on a modified suicide watch due to the longevity of the placement. Williams has been on the watch for 10 out of the last 12 months.

Sheriff Heath Taylor told the court that he had never seen someone who said they wanted to kill themselves as much as Williams has in the last year. The sheriff said Williams even admitted to trying to hang himself on April 7. The next day, he claims he had some sort of self realization and admitted to deputies in the jail he killed Kamarie and he couldn’t live with what he had done.

“There’s certainly a concern for his safety in general population. He would never be in general population whether he was in suicide watch or not because of that but certainly we don’t want him to harm himself either and that’s what today was about,” said Taylor. “The judge heard the facts in this motion and ruled on it.”

The judge denied the motion for Williams to be taken off suicide watch. His defense told the court Williams has not been willing to communicate with them or the jail as a form of protest to his placement on suicide watch. Williams, through his attorney, maintains that he is not suicidal.

Williams is charged with capitol murder in the death of Kamarie Holland. He is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Williams faces eight charges including four counts of capital murder for kidnapping, rape, sodomy and for killing someone under the age of 14.

A grand jury also indicted Williams on the abuse of corpse and producing child pornography. Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple has also been charged with her murder. Williams faces a new indictment with sexual abuse charges for a separate incident another child prior to Holland.

Jason Adamson, a Phenix City man, now lives in the once abandoned home where Kamarie’s body was found. He told News Leader 9 he is just learning about what went down in the house he now rents. He said mourners have been stopping by all week to pay their respects to Kamarie Holland.

“It’s disturbing to know that, it’s a murder scene,” said Adamson. “Everybody, who comes here is in tears. Even the sheriff’s department worker, he couldn’t keep himself together coming up to the porch. He was distraught, and I believe he was the first one on the scene. They said this whole week I’m probably going to have people coming back and forth.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.