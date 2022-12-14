Advertise
Last chance to enjoy the Governor’s Mansion Holiday Candlelight Tour is Monday

Alabama Governor's Mansion (Courtesy: AL Dept. of Tourism)
Alabama Governor's Mansion (Courtesy: AL Dept. of Tourism)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your last opportunity to tour the Governor’s Mansion during the Holiday Candlelight Tour is quickly approaching.

The official last day will be Monday, Dec. 19th.

The Governor’s Mansion is a 1907 Colonial Revival house located at 1142 South Perry St. in Montgomery and has served as the official residence for governors of Alabama since 1951. The mansion is filled with garland, ribbon, lights, and more during the holiday season. It’s surely a sight to see!

Tickets for the tour are available at the gift shop before the tour each day. The gift shop is at 30 Finley Avenue, across from the mansion’s side entrance.

If you go to this or another holiday event, share your photos with us at wsfa.com/submit in our Holiday Festivities section.

For more events like this one, check out The Rundown.

