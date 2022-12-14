Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Long COVID contributed to about 3,500 deaths, CDC says

FILE - Long COVID exacted a heavy toll, causing some thousands of deaths since the start of the...
FILE - Long COVID exacted a heavy toll, causing some thousands of deaths since the start of the pandemic, a report says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Long COVID played a part in the deaths of thousands of people in the U.S., according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report said that in the first 30 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3,500 people died because of long COVID complications.

But experts said that number is an undercount, considering up to 30 percent of people who contract the disease go on to have long-term symptoms.

The study said most of the victims were “white, older and male.”

There are several limitations with the report though, including the fact that death numbers are still provisional and could change.

Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S. (Source: CNN/ANDERS ELIASEN/UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH/KMGH/GETTY/DEPT OF DEFENSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight
Photos of school systems from around Alabama affected by active shooter threat call hoaxes on...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting that left three people...
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

Latest News

Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day today into early tonight
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns
In an unrelated case, the man at the center of the crash that killed a longtime Auburn...
Johnston Taylor back behind bars in child porn case