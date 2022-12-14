Advertise
Man, woman indicted in death of infant daughter

Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks are each charged with one count of felony murder.
Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks are each charged with one count of felony murder.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A St. Clair County man and woman have been indicted in the death of their infant daughter.

Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks are each charged with one count of felony murder.

Bond for Lovechio and Jacks has been set at $1 million each.

On May 23, 2021 an incident was reported to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office by the St. Clair County DHR that an infant had been taken to Children’s of Alabama from a home Ashville. The infant died and the injuries were consistent with child abuse, according to authorities.

An investigation was immediately launched by the St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

