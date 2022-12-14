‘PACT Act Week of Action’ to be held by Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is offering veterans a chance to learn more about health care and the benefits of the PACT Act.

PACT stands for the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances and expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is holding the “PACT Act Week of Action” to ensure those who need it know about the benefits and care available to them.

Wednesday’s Ask the Experts Town Hall will be held at 5:00 p.m. (CT) on the Montgomery campus, 215 Perry Hill, first-floor Multipurpose Room, as well as streamed live on CAVHCS Facebook Page.

