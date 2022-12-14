Advertise
Montgomery mother calls for answers on slain daughter’s birthday

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On what would have been Erica June’s 36th birthday, her family gathered to remember her with a balloon release.

Montgomery police found June shot to death in her car, which was parked in the driveway, outside her house on Oct. 25.

Her mother, Patricia June, hopes to find the person responsible for her daughter’s death.

“We’re just praying and keeping hope that they catch him,” June said.

June is strongly encouraging people who have information on the homicide to come forward, saying the police cannot solve the investigation on their own.

“Do something about it.” she said. “Stop just sitting there peeking out your window and holding information and expecting everybody else to make it all right.”

Anyone who has information on the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831 or Secret Witness at 625-4000.

