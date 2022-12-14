Advertise
Police: Xanax, Fentanyl among drugs in Selma student’s system at time of death

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's large mobile command vehicle sits outside Selma High...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's large mobile command vehicle sits outside Selma High School where one student died and others were hospitalized on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A toxicology report is shedding light on the death of a Selma High School student.

Selma city officials, members of the school system and law enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the death of Tremaine Mitchell Jr., a student at Selma High School.

The investigation into Mitchell’s death began after an incident on Nov. 8th.  

Selma Mayor James Perkins said Mitchell, 16, became unresponsive while at school and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Four other students were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said Mitchell had hydrocodone, Xanax and Fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Officials ask that the public continue to be patient while the investigation continues. Perkins added that anyone with information on the incident should contact the police.

“Jumping to conclusions or making unproven statements may interfere with the investigation. And so, I ask that we as citizens not do that,” Perkins said. “However, as previously stated, if you know something that will help answer unanswered questions, now is the time to speak up, again, to the family, the schoolmates, friends of Tremaine know that we continue in grief and prayer over to remains passing.”

Selma City School superintendent says they continue to offer support to employees and students this time.

