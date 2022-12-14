Programming your Midland Weather Radio
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -
How to Program your All Hazards Midland Weather Alert Radio
You will need the following:
- Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio
- 3 AA batteries
- A/C power adapter
For SINGLE counties:
- Press MENU, then arrow up to SET LOCATION.
- Press SELECT.
- Arrow up to SINGLE and press SELECT.
- Arrow up to USA or CANADA, then press SELECT.
- Now arrow up or down through the alphabetical listing of states or provinces. Scroll through to find your home county and press SELECT.
- Then go to MENU and scroll through the CHANNEL numbers and select the frequency where you hear the audio clearly.
For MULTIPLE counties, always program your home county first:
- Press MENU, then arrow up to SET LOCATION.
- Press SELECT.
- Arrow up to MULTIPLE and press SELECT.
- When “01 SAME” appears on the screen, press SELECT.
- Arrow up to USA or CANADA, then press SELECT.
- Now arrow up or down through the alphabetical listing of states or provinces. Scroll through to find your home county and press SELECT.
- After this, you can program further counties into positions “02 SAME”, “03 SAME”, etc., by extending this programming process.
- Then go to MENU and scroll through the CHANNEL numbers and select the frequency where you hear the audio clearly.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.