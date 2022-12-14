Programming your Midland Weather Radio

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -

How to Program your All Hazards Midland Weather Alert Radio

You will need the following:

For SINGLE counties:

Then go to MENU and scroll through the CHANNEL numbers and select the frequency where you hear the audio clearly.

Now arrow up or down through the alphabetical listing of states or provinces. Scroll through to find your home county and press SELECT.

Arrow up to USA or CANADA, then press SELECT.

Arrow up to SINGLE and press SELECT.

Press MENU, then arrow up to SET LOCATION.

For MULTIPLE counties, always program your home county first:

Press MENU, then arrow up to SET LOCATION.

Press SELECT.

Arrow up to MULTIPLE and press SELECT.

When “01 SAME” appears on the screen, press SELECT.

Arrow up to USA or CANADA, then press SELECT.

Now arrow up or down through the alphabetical listing of states or provinces. Scroll through to find your home county and press SELECT.

After this, you can program further counties into positions “02 SAME”, “03 SAME”, etc., by extending this programming process.