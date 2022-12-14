Selma officials, law enforcement to update public on investigation into student’s death

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma city and school officials, along with members of law enforcement, are set to update the public on the investigation into the death of a high school student.

According to the city, the news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., Selma Schools Superintendent Zickeyous M. Byrd, Selma police Chief Kenta Fulford, and representatives from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will make a joint statement.

The investigation began after police said the student, just 16, died and that several others needed emergent care while at Selma High School. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the death was likely linked to fentanyl, but investigators were awaiting a toxicology report to determine the exact cause of death.

