Smiths Station looking for new head football coach
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Mike Glisson has resigned as Smiths Station’s head football coach after five seasons. Glisson, a longtime coach in the area, led the Panthers to a 15-35 overall record during his time at the helm.
Smiths Station High School told Sports Leader 9 that they would like to thank Glisson for his time leading the football program.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.