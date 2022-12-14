Advertise
Smiths Station looking for new head football coach
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Mike Glisson has resigned as Smiths Station’s head football coach after five seasons. Glisson, a longtime coach in the area, led the Panthers to a 15-35 overall record during his time at the helm.

Smiths Station High School told Sports Leader 9 that they would like to thank Glisson for his time leading the football program.

