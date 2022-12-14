Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.(Universal Studios Hollywood)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (Gray News) - The first Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in Southern California in early 2023.

According to Universal Studios Hollywood, the highly anticipated theme park will transport guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The newly expanded area is scheduled to open on Feb. 17, 2023, with immersive experiences, attractions and dining options.

Guests will access the new area through a warp pipe where they will find the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride located within Bowser’s Castle.

Representatives with the park said the ride is one of the most complex rides ever built. It will propel riders into a multi-dimensional experience in environments from the Mario Kart games.

The Mario Kart ride will also feature a variety of outcomes, giving riders a new look and experience each time they ride.

The immersive land will feature Bowser’s Castle along with dining options like the Toadstool Cafe and other interactive areas including a 1-UP Factory for Nintendo-themed merchandise.

More information is available online from Universal Studio Hollywood.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day continues into the evening
Photos of school systems from around Alabama affected by active shooter threat call hoaxes on...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting that left three people...
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

Latest News

Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert Weather Day continues into the evening
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off and attack of France's Kylian Mbappe during the...
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison sits down with Senator-elect Katie Britt
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison sits down with Senator-elect Katie Britt