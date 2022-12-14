Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November.

According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder.

Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around 10 p.m. in the area of Troy Highway and Park Town Way. McGee, a pedestrian, was fatally injured when he was struck by a red 2010 Ford Mustang driven by O’Neal.

O’Neal admitted to driving recklessly and was taken into custody and charged, police added. She has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1,500,000 bond.

