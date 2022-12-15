Alabama, Auburn, ADPH receive grants to promote highway safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $3 million to Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health to assist the organizations in promoting highway safety.

“Sports are a serious subject in Alabama, but nothing is more serious than someone losing their life needlessly because someone did not obey our traffic safety laws,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am grateful for the efforts of these two universities to use their resources to help save lives and prevent injuries on our highways.”

According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the funds will support the following:

Alabama - $1.8 million will go to the school’s Center for Advanced Public Safety for analyzing Alabama traffic data and helping authorities identify traffic safety trends and conduct enforcement campaigns. The center works alongside the Alabama Transportation Institute.

Auburn - $1.17 million will be used to conduct multi-media campaigns during specific traffic safety campaigns such as “Click It or Ticket” or “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

ADPH - $384,820 will support education aimed at teaching motorists the proper installation and use of child safety seats. The funds will also be used for computer software upgrades.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in her appreciation of these two universities and the Alabama Department of Public Health and the work they do in trying to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities on our highways,” said Kenneth Boswell, director.

ADECA said the grants came from funds available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

