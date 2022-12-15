Advertise
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident

Christopher Washington, 43, was arrested in connection to a Montgomery shooting incident.
Christopher Washington, 43, was arrested in connection to a Montgomery shooting incident.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left two people injured.

Police say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Christopher Washington, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Authorities said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and another victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Montgomery police say there was a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022.
Montgomery police say there was a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Court records show this isn’t the first time Washington has been charged with a similar crime.

He had just finished serving a one-year sentence for attacking a woman in 2020 when he struck a woman with a handgun that went off and shot her in the neck. Washington then drove off in the victim’s car.

The Wednesday shooting remains under investigation by Montgomery police.

