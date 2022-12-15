Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike

Based upon emergency radio transmissions, the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious, though the 911 caller reported him breathing.
Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was apparently struck by lightning as severe storms roared across Alabama late Wednesday.

Based upon emergency radio transmissions, the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious, though the 911 caller reported him breathing.

Besides fire medics, Dothan police were dispatched to the South College Street scene to investigate.

The victim was transported non-emergency to a nearby hospital, per fire medics, with undisclosed injuries.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert: Storm threat pushes east
A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in...
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November.
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash

Latest News

Severe storms are possible later today.
First Alert: Storm threat pushes east
Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans are now eligible for healthcare and benefits.
VA discusses new PACT Act with Alabama veterans
If someone shows up on your doorstep asking for money, it is likely a scam.
Alabama nonprofits warn of scammers targeting storm victims
Condolences come in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Condolences come in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss