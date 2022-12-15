First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st.

That’s some below average stuff for the first time in a long time. Overnight lows will be colder as well. Most nights through the middle of next week will be in the 30s. Upper 20s are a good possibility Saturday night and Sunday night.

It will be much cooler in the 50s for highs and upper 20s and 30s for lows. It then turns even colder just before Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s just the appetizer though. A major invasion of arctic air looms for the end of next week and Christmas weekend...

That shot of cold will be much more significant than what is in store for the next week. The air for the December 22nd to December 27th period will be coming straight from the Arctic Circle and Canada.

It’s not just Alabama either; it will turn very cold to plain frigid across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. next week. Obviously it will be even colder to our north, but the cold we get here in Alabama will be serious and hazardous.

A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s still more than a week away at this point so it’s very difficult to give an exact high and low temperature forecast. However, there has been and continues to be solid model agreement on highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s for a few to several days. Some teens are very much possible one or two nights if the cold air is intense enough!

The absolute worst of the cold will be the 23rd through the 26th. That stretch has the potential to feature the kind of December cold that hasn’t happened in more than a decade in Montgomery. Should the temperature dip below 20°, it would be the first time that has happened in December since 2010!

Records are unlikely to fall since most of the records between December 23rd and 26th are in the single digits. Still, it will be bitterly cold by Alabama standards.

These are highs and lows currently being forecast for Montgomery by the GFS and Euro ensembles around Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

Looking outside of just the month of December, the last time Montgomery officially dropped below 20 degrees was on February 16th of 2021. In total, Montgomery has been below 20 degrees 31 times since 2010. That averages out to 2-3 days per winter with temperatures below 20.

With that in mind, you can see we’re not talking about unprecedented or unheard of cold. It does happen here, just not very often.

These are just temperatures we’re talking about too. It’s important to remember that the cold can be even more impactful if there’s wind involved. It’s impossible to say what the wind speeds will be during this arctic air invasion, but I can say it looks breezy enough to send wind chills down into the 10s and 20s. Some models indicate the potential for single digit wind chills for one or two mornings.

It’s the kind of cold that we’re simply not used to down here. It’ll be imperative to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, your home, your vehicle, and your pets. Plumbing issues, vehicle problems and general health issues can all surface when it gets as cold as what we’re forecasting next week. Stay safe and continue checking back for more updates!

