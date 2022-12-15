MACOA gathers holiday bags for seniors in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every second this December, people are finding the perfect gift for people they love but sadly some are forgotten.

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging is making sure no senior citizen is forgotten through their Holiday Bag Project.

According to the website Suddenly Senior, 1.4 million people are living in nursing homes in the U.S. and many of them won’t get a visit or a gift this Christmas.

“This is an annual event; we’ve been doing it for years,” said CEO of MACOA Donna Marietta.

Holiday bags will be delivered to about a thousand seniors in Montgomery.

They include things like warm clothing, handy hygiene kits and food items donated year-round for this specific cause.

“The week of delivery occurs, hundreds of volunteers come to prepare packages that are going out,” said Marietta.

All bags are decorated by local elementary students and those who are impacted by the cause aren’t just the recipients.

“So many of our volunteers have helped with the holiday bag project have come back year after year because they know just this is so meaningful to the seniors, we serve but it’s also meaningful to them,” said Marietta.

MACOA is always looking for volunteers. This Christmas, the agency will deliver 270 meals to seniors in Montgomery.

