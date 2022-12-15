Much colder air has arrived

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an active weather day yesterday we are in for mostly quiet and cooler weather for the next week. There will be plenty of sunshine and a lack of rain overall through the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s each afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

It starts today with ample sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s. There will be a breeze throughout the day as wind speeds hang in the 10-15 mph range. Much colder air funnels in tonight as lows fall into the upper 30s under clear skies.

Middle to perhaps upper 50s are again expected tomorrow with mainly sunny skies continuing. Upper 30s and lower 40s are forecast tomorrow night into Saturday morning as clouds start streaming in from the west.

A low shower chance exists Saturday and again Monday night into Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Even colder air will move in this weekend with highs right around 50 degrees both afternoons. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. There is a slim chance of showers south of Montgomery Saturday into Saturday night, though chances are low around 20%.

Overnight lows will be the biggest story this weekend as they will drop below freezing both Saturday night and Sunday night. There should be plenty of upper 20s each night. This will result in frosty starts on Sunday and Monday with ideal frost conditions in place.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and 30s. (WSFA 12 News)

We stay colder than normal heading into next week. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s to around 40 depending on your night of choice. There is another slim shower chance Monday night into Tuesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday. Like the weekend rain chance, those two rain chances are very low around 20% at this point.

Just beyond the current 7-day forecast period will be very, very cold air. A brutal air mass will plummet into the United States behind an arctic cold front just in time for Christmas. Highs will come down into the 30s and 40s and lows will drop into the 20s heading into Christmas weekend!

