New training program getting school bus drivers on the road across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama are taking advantage of a new training program to get bus drivers on the road.

The Skills for Success training program is offered through the Alabama Community College System. Students are required to complete an online course, then behind the wheel training. Once completed, they receive their CDL and are ready to start driving kids to school.

The program is funded by the state. Since launching in March, 200 people have completed the course and have helped drive routes.

If you are interested in the program, click here for more information.

