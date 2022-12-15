The Rundown: Holiday Concert, lights festival and more happening from December 16-18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are little more than a week from Christmas. Here are some events happening that you can spend with the entire family during this holiday season.

The annual Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Joyce Caddell Holiday Pops Concert is happening this weekend at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. You can hear holiday favorites during this holiday tradition. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Are you looking for a great & festive light display? Christmas in Ansley is where you need to be. This drive and walk-through the Christmas light display are amazing! Admission is free, however, donations are accepted. Christmas in Ansley is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Head down to Andalusia and experience Christmas in Candyland. While there, you will find play cottages, train rides, snow tubing, ice skating and more. You can also enjoy Christmas lights, decorations, snow shows, and musical acts. A winter wonderland to make magical memories with the entire family.

If you have not been to visit Santa at Eastdale Mall, what are you waiting for? You have until December 24th.

Also happening this weekend is Safari of Lights at Alabama Safari Park. You can walk through the Candy Cane Forest and visit with all of your favorite farm animals in the petting area.

Be sure to stop by the Montgomery Zoo. It is transformed into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. The Christmas Lights Festival will last until Christmas Day.

If you go to any of these holiday events, share your photos with us at wsfa.com/submit in our Holiday Festivities section.

Here are some other holiday events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Dec. 16th:

Saturday, Dec. 17th:

Sunday, Dec. 18th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.