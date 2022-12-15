Advertise
Shelby: Bipartisanship ‘good for the country’

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to leave office after choosing not to seek a seventh term.(Source: U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby's office)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s longest serving senator is preparing to leave office next month after choosing not to seek a seventh term. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has been a shrewd force in state and national politics for more than four decades.

Shelby, in his farewell remarks to colleagues on the U.S. Senate floor, said bipartisanship is important to get things accomplished in the Senate and also because it is “good for the country.” He tells The Associated Press that he had a “good run,” but he’s concerned about growing political polarization in the Senate.

He says he never thought the country would see a day like the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

