Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol sales at UA baseball, softball games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama baseball and softball fans will now be able to buy alcoholic beverages while attending University of Alabama games.

Tuesday night, December 13, 2022, Tuscaloosa City Council members approved a motion to allow alcohol sales at Sewell-Thomas Stadium and Rhoads Stadium.

Alcohol sales are already allowed at UA football and basketball games.

