About $1.6 million stolen in banking fraud scheme, police say; 3 arrested

Fraud
Fraud(Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0)
By WRDW staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Grovetown police have uncovered a fraud, identity theft and counterfeiting scheme that netted an estimated $1.6 million.

Officials said Kayla Miller used her leadership position as an employee at several banking institutions to access and steal customer information.

Miller, her boyfriend Tymein Walker and Niim Williams would then use the information to print counterfeit checks and open accounts under fake names, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant at a home Dec. 9. as part of a fraud investigation involving identity theft and counterfeiting.

Investigators said they found blank check stock, stolen debit cards, instructions on how to access and use financial databases, and personal information belonging to several victims. Preliminary investigations estimate the amount of fraud to be around $1.6 million.

Then on Wednesday, investigators executed another search warrant at a business operated by Walker in Augusta and found additional evidence.

According to police, Walker is a “validated” member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang with a criminal history.

The investigation revealed that the fraudulent activities were used to furnish a “lavish” lifestyle for Walker, Miller, and Williams, and other illegal gang activities, according to authorities.

Walker has been arrested and is currently being held in the Columbia County Detention Center for violation of probation as well as financial transaction card theft and unlawful street gang activity.

Miller was arrested and charged with financial transaction card theft and two counts of forgery in the third degree. She’s been released.

Williams, who was arrested and charged with forgery in the third degree, has also been released.

This is an active investigation. Investigators have identified multiple individuals involved in the scheme and are in the process of determining their roles within the organization.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

