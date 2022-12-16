Advertise
ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police made an arrest Thursday night in the apparent road rage shooting on I-65 during the morning. Police say the victim was taken to UAB.

They haven’t identified the suspect yet but call it an “isolated road rage incident.”

This is the latest of several violent road rage incidents in our area and ALEA says they are noticing more of them.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says we live in a time where we want things fast, including getting to places fast. Disrupting that can create angry reactions.

If you find yourself getting angry on the road, Sgt. Burkett recommends leaving for your destination early so you don’t feel in a rush.

If a driver gets mad at you and you find yourself in an emergency situation, Sgt Burkett says you need to be able to react quickly.

“One of the first things that you want to do is try to leave that scene,” said Sgt. Burkett. “Now, we encourage you to do that safely. Of course, if there is traffic in front of you -- you need to roll your windows up, lock your doors, and call 911 immediately.”

Sgt. Burkett says that’s when situational awareness comes in. You should always know what road you’re on and, if it’s an interstate, pay attention to mile markers so you can effectively describe where you are to authorities.

