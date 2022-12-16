Advertise
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags

Andeana Stewart is spending the holidays spreading some cheer at Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery. Even after her grandfather passed away she brings Blessing Bags to folks at the assisted living facility.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back.

“I just want to help others and see a smile on their faces,” said Stewart. “It gets me excited.”

When Stewart saw her grandfather’s excitement during her visits, she figured others would enjoy the visits too. Especially when she brings something just for them.

“I’ve been donating blessing bags ever since,” Stewart said.

With her own money and spare time, she packs these little bags filled with notepads, socks, and Kleenex and drops them off to the folks here.

“The smallest things mean the most to them,” said Paxton Fuller with Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery. “It means a lot, more than anyone knows. It puts a smile on their faces.”

Andeana loves to see their reactions.

“With some of the gifts I brought, they are like, ‘this is for me?’” said Stewart. “It’s everything. They have an awesome smile and are very excited to get those gifts.”

Her favorite face isn’t here anymore, but she knows grandpa would be proud. What would he say?

“That’s my baby girl.”

She’s now doing big girl things and giving folks a reason to smile in Montgomery out along County Road 12.

