Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Doctors seeing an increase in strep throat cases

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another virus is going around, and you may know someone who has it. Doctors are now seeing an increase of strep throat.

Doctors said they always see an increase in strep throat around the winter months and sometimes into the spring.

Family physician Neil Tindell said he saw a big increase around Thanksgiving, but it’s still hanging around.

So, what are the symptoms?

“Swollen lymph nodes in the area underneath the jaw, pain with swallowing, nausea and vomiting too, often most common in children,” Tindell said.

The bacterial infection in the throat can be treated with antibiotics

“Antibiotic is the main form of treatment, there are many options for those people that have antibiotic allergies,” Tindell said. “We have a wide variety of ways to treat it and whatever seems to work for the patient as far as their personal medical history.”

Old remedies like drinking hot tea with honey can help, but ultimately the antibiotics will make you feel better quicker.

Usually in 12 to 24 hours you’ll see an improvement.

It is encouraged to continue to wash your hands and cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing to protect you and prevent the spread.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Christopher Washington, 43, was arrested in connection to a Montgomery shooting incident.
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

1 killed in Dothan shooting
1 killed in Dothan shooting
A person was shot on I-65 NB in Vestavia Hills Thursday morning.
ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
State health officials warn of increasing flu, COVID-19 cases
The Montgomery Area Council on Aging is making sure no senior citizen is forgotten through its...
MACOA gathers holiday bags for seniors in Montgomery
The small business owner has been running her shop for ten years, and she said this holiday...
Montgomery small business seeing slower holiday shopping season amid inflation