Doctors seeing an increase in strep throat cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another virus is going around, and you may know someone who has it. Doctors are now seeing an increase of strep throat.

Doctors said they always see an increase in strep throat around the winter months and sometimes into the spring.

Family physician Neil Tindell said he saw a big increase around Thanksgiving, but it’s still hanging around.

So, what are the symptoms?

“Swollen lymph nodes in the area underneath the jaw, pain with swallowing, nausea and vomiting too, often most common in children,” Tindell said.

The bacterial infection in the throat can be treated with antibiotics

“Antibiotic is the main form of treatment, there are many options for those people that have antibiotic allergies,” Tindell said. “We have a wide variety of ways to treat it and whatever seems to work for the patient as far as their personal medical history.”

Old remedies like drinking hot tea with honey can help, but ultimately the antibiotics will make you feel better quicker.

Usually in 12 to 24 hours you’ll see an improvement.

It is encouraged to continue to wash your hands and cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing to protect you and prevent the spread.

