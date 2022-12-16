Advertise
Flatwood community finds new location to host annual Christmas luncheon

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even in the face of considerable obstacles, the Flatwood Community in north Montgomery County held it’s annual Christmas luncheon Thursday.

Residents did not think they would be able to take part in the holiday tradition this year after an EF-2 tornado devastated their community center. But, Montgomery County leaders were determined to make it happen.

The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department relocated the event to the Sheridan Heights Community Center. It meant a lot to Jamelle McGhee who has lived in the Flatwood neighborhood her entire life.

“I’m so glad and proud that they didn’t cancel it,” McGhee said. “This is a joyous occasion, something that’s happy. So, this is something that we really needed.”

McGhee’s grandson, Daunte, played music for the holiday gathering. Just weeks ago, he did not think the event would happen.

“I’m glad I could play some music for them, and you know really uplift their spirits, especially after what happened,” Flatwood resident Daunte McGhee said. “Thankfully, Sheridan Heights opened their doors up to us.”

A mother and son were killed in the storm and several homes and structures were damaged. The Flatwood Community Center, where the holiday luncheon was supposed to be held, was flattened. The center held a lot of fond memories for residents.

“It was just somewhere for the seniors and for kids to go,” McGhee said. “We had the quilting going on, the walking club, and games.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Isiah Sankey promises to rebuild the community center bigger and better and has plans to bring better housing to the neighborhood.

“A better day is coming for the Flatwood Community,” Commissioner Sankey said.

Leaders with the Montgomery County Commission and River Region United Way are raising funds to build a brand-new community center and restore other areas of the neighborhood that were torn apart.

If you would like to give, text FLATWOOD to 41444.

So far, Region River United Way has raised $84,000. Those funds will directly assist the Flatwood Community.

Scan to help out the Flatwood community
Scan to help out the Flatwood community(Source: River Region United Way)

