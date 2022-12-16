Advertise
Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help locating inmate’s family

Jackie Curtis Haynes died at Williamson Donaldson Correctional Facility.
Jackie Curtis Haynes died at Williamson Donaldson Correctional Facility.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of an inmate who died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Jackie Curtis Haynes, 60, died December 14.

He was serving a life sentence for rape from a 1975 conviction out of Calhoun County. Haynes was being treated for chronic health conditions. His death is believed to be from natural causes.

The Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Haynes was married when he first went to prison and might have a stepfather living in the Anniston area.

