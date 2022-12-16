Perry County residents call for more action on ‘toxic’ landfill

PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued a consent order to Arrowhead Landfill for violating several of the agency rules.

According to the consent order, ADEM visited the landfill to perform an inspection in March. During the inspection, which took place over a two-day period, ADEM found the landfill to be in violation of the following:

Failure to provide six inches of compacted earth or alternative cover material to be added to the conclusion of each day’s operation.

Failure to comply with the requirement that the landfill be operated as stipulated in its permit and Arrowhead Landfill states that the facility should be operated and maintained to minimize the possibility of any unplanned sudden or non-sudden release of contaminants (including leachate) to air, soil, groundwater, or surface water.

Failure to follow requirements to be confined to as small of an area as possible within a single working day.

Failure that the landfill should be operated as stipulated in the permit and the Arrowhead Landfill permit states that the ASR should not be used on exterior landfill slopes.

Failure to re-apply cover to comply with minimum cover requirements if erosion develops on previously covered disposal areas or when covered waste otherwise becomes exposed.

ADEM fined Arrow Landfill $30,600 for the violations. They also gave them sixty days to come up with a “Corrective Action Plan.”

Residents of Uniontown, located near the landfill in Perry County, have continually expressed grievances with the landfill. Their most recent issue is with ADEM’s issuance of the consent order.

According to the residents, ADEM’s consent order requires Arrow Landfill to pay $7,500 of the fine back to the department. The remaining money will be used to pave a portion of the roadway from U.S. 80 to the landfill’s entrance.

“They say the reason they are allowing Arrowhead to do that is because of so many citizen complaints about dust,” resident Mary Schaeffer said. “Citizens have not complained about dust since they stopped taking in coal ash.”

Schaeffer said what citizens are concerned about is odor.

“The odor is actually a chemical called hydrogen sulfide, which is extremely toxic,” Schaeffer said.

Citizen complaints from the odor include nausea and other illnesses, noise and nuisances like flies and scavenging buzzards.

The residents are asking for the remaining portion of the fine to go towards something that supports the community rather than the pavement of the road.

“Rather than allowing Arrowhead to pave pavement for itself that benefits arrowhead and its trucking customers, it should be allowing this penalty to go towards some benefit for Uniontown citizens who are suffering,” Schaeffer said.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a response to the citizens’ complaints.

