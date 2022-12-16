State health officials warn of increasing flu, COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hospitals are seeing a surge of COVID-19 and flu patients across the state.

Health officials are warning people to take caution during the holidays.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says there has been high flu activity with the latest report of 28 flu deaths in the state.

“We have 169 patients in the hospital, and 22 of those in the ICU,” Stubblefield SAID.

As more people will be traveling in the upcoming weeks, Stubblefield advises Alabamians to be aware of traveling in communities with high COVID-19 numbers and being around people who are at high risk for the virus.

The health officer mentioned can prevent your gatherings from becoming a super spreader by practicing respiratory hygiene and staying at home if you are feeling unwell.

“Coughing into your elbow, keeping your hands clean,” he said.

Vaccines are highly recommended as a form of protection from severe COVID-19 and flu cases. Click here to find where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine near you.

