Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Weather pattern favors cooler than normal, mostly quiet conditions

Temperatures will be chilly during the mornings and afternoon highs will be below normal for December
By Amanda Curran
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! As we inch closer to the last weekend before Christmas, our overall weather pattern will definitely remind you of the holidays! There will be a good bit of sunshine and not a whole lot in the form of rain now through the next 7 days; it will also be noticeably cooler with both morning lows and afternoon highs running a few degrees below normal.

We are waking up and walking out the door to mid and upper 30s areawide. After a chilly start to the day, more 50s are expected this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky from start to finish.

Upper 30s and lower 40s are forecast Friday night into Saturday morning as clouds start streaming in from the west.

Even colder air will move in this weekend with highs right around only 50° both afternoons. The sky will be mostly cloudy Saturday and but a bit more sunny by Sunday. There is a low-end chance of scattered shower or two south of Montgomery late Saturday into Saturday night, but many across our area will not see rain.

Overnight lows will be the biggest story this weekend as they will drop below freezing both Saturday night and Sunday night.

Colder than normal temperatures return to the forecast...
Colder than normal temperatures return to the forecast...(WSFA 12 News)

There should be plenty of upper 20s each night. This will result in frosty starts on Sunday and Monday with ideal frost conditions in place.

We stay colder than normal heading into next week. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s to around 40 depending on your night of choice. There is another slim shower chance Monday night into Tuesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday. Like the weekend rain chance, those two rain chances are very low around 20% at this point.

Just beyond the current 7 day forecast period will be very, very cold air. A brutal air mass will plummet into the United States behind an arctic cold front just in time for Christmas. Highs will come down into the 30s and 40s and lows will drop into the 20s heading into Christmas weekend!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go... just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Christopher Washington, 43, was arrested in connection to a Montgomery shooting incident.
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Nick's Thursday night forecast
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Colder than normal temperatures return to the forecast...
Much colder, drier air has arrived
Quick look at the First Alert forecast for Friday and rain chances we are tracking this weekend.
Quick look at the First Alert forecast for Friday and rain chances we are tracking this weekend.
Nick's Thursday evening forecast
Nick's Thursday evening forecast