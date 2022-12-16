Wilcox County gets $13.6M to improve water infrastructure

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced an investment of $13.6 million to improve water infrastructure in Wilcox County.

Officials said the funds will expand the Wilcox County Water and Sever Authority’s water system, allowing for clean, safe and modern drinking water utility services into areas that are not currently served by a modern water system.

“In some areas of the state, people take turning on the tap and receiving clean, safe drinking water for granted,” said Nivory Gordon, USDA Rural Development Alabama state director. “For some residents in Wilcox County, this is not a reality. Through the project that we are announcing today, help is on the way for these rural residents. Thanks to county governments and local utility officials working together on this project and many others like this one across Alabama, USDA is helping to make a difference in the quality of life for rural Alabamians.”

According to USDA officials, the enhancements include adding nearly 37 miles of water mains, an interconnection with a neighboring water system, a new automated meter reading system, new computer equipment, new radio read meters, the repainting of all tanks, upgrades to all five wells and pumping stations and the mapping of the authority’s system.

USDA added that the project is being financed through a loan of $3,760,000 and a grant of $9,873,200 under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program.

The expansion is expected to improve the quality of life for nearly 10,000 rural residents of Wilcox County.

