ALEA seeing increase in road rage incidents

Road rage incidents are likely to occur in rural areas on the highways, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As more drivers hit the highways closer to the holidays, law enforcement is starting to see more cases of road rage.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there had been multiple instances in rural parts of interstates.

“Somebody stops in front of somebody, somebody uses their horn, somebody cut somebody off in traffic, then they find themselves either striking another vehicle, which is an intentional act,” Burkett said.

Burkett mentioned not all road rage incidents lead to a crash. They could also lead to shootouts on the interstate, like a recent incident that occurred on Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills.

Whether it is a crash or a shootout, the law enforcement officer advises to never stop on the interstate and exit the vehicle because it could lead to deadly situation.

“You could be struck by oncoming traffic,” said Burkett.

In addition to stopping on the interstate, Burkett adds that you should never engage with the other driver because “they can have anything to harm you, or they could use their vehicle to strike you.”

If you find yourself in a road rage incident, the state trooper recommends that you call 911 and inform emergency services where you are, including the interstate number and the mile marker you are near.

However, the best way to avoid getting into an incident is by giving yourself extra time to get to your destination and ignoring any possible situations while on the road.

