Artist to donate painting of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to SUSCC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Condolences continue to pour in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died earlier this week at the age of 40.

The news of Boss’ death has impacted people around the world. He was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“He had so much joy and happiness,” said artist Joey Withinarts. “No matter what kind of day you had, you know, anytime when you turned on the TV show, and you saw him dance, it made you want to jump up.”

Withinarts says he created a mixed media piece using paint, chalk and wood as a way to honor Boss’ life and legacy.

“I did one for Chadwick Bozeman here in South Carolina and I felt like doing one for Alabama is definitely well deserved. You know, they also had a leader, legend, he’s a hero,” the artist said.

Withinarts says he contacted Southern Union State Community College to donate the piece of art. Boss attended SU’s Wadley campus in 2000 and 2001 and was part of the college’s dance department.

“I’m pretty sure that students will be, you know, driven and moved, that they know that they had somebody as powerful as he was, you know, in the same shoes that they are in,” said the artist.

Withinarts will make the trip from South Carolina to Southern Union State Community College on Saturday to deliver the artwork at 1 p.m.

If you are feeling vulnerable or suicidal, dial 988, the national number for all mental health assistance.

