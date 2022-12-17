Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Artist to donate painting of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to SUSCC

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Condolences continue to pour in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died earlier this week at the age of 40.

The news of Boss’ death has impacted people around the world. He was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“He had so much joy and happiness,” said artist Joey Withinarts. “No matter what kind of day you had, you know, anytime when you turned on the TV show, and you saw him dance, it made you want to jump up.”

Withinarts says he created a mixed media piece using paint, chalk and wood as a way to honor Boss’ life and legacy.

“I did one for Chadwick Bozeman here in South Carolina and I felt like doing one for Alabama is definitely well deserved. You know, they also had a leader, legend, he’s a hero,” the artist said.

Withinarts says he contacted Southern Union State Community College to donate the piece of art. Boss attended SU’s Wadley campus in 2000 and 2001 and was part of the college’s dance department.

“I’m pretty sure that students will be, you know, driven and moved, that they know that they had somebody as powerful as he was, you know, in the same shoes that they are in,” said the artist.

Withinarts will make the trip from South Carolina to Southern Union State Community College on Saturday to deliver the artwork at 1 p.m.

You can check out Joey Withinarts on social media.

If you are feeling vulnerable or suicidal, dial 988, the national number for all mental health assistance.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Christopher Washington, 43, was arrested in connection to a Montgomery shooting incident.
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

The Air Force’s newest helicopter, the MH-139A Grey Wolf, lifts off from the flightline for its...
Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters
Artist donates painting of Stephen "tWitch" Boss to SUSCC
Artist donates painting of Stephen "tWitch" Boss to SUSCC
Maxwell AFB prepares to house MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopters
Maxwell AFB prepares to house MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopters
Senior dance Wetumpka
Senior dance Wetumpka