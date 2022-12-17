ASU men’s basketball falls short against Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - Alabama State University Men’s Basketball came up short today against Georgia Tech on the road.

The Hornets fell 96-60 to the Yellow Jackets after a dismal first half where the team was only able to put 20 points on the board to Georgia Tech’s 55. The Hornets were able to cut the deficit down to ten points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, making it 21-11. However, the Yellow Jackets pushed that lead back to 23 points with under four minutes remaining in the half.

Alabama State played a much better second half, only being outscored 41-40. The 35-point deficit to start the second half just proved to be too much to overcome for the Hornets despite a 12-point performance by Isaiah Range in the half.

Range led ASU in scoring with 14 points. He went 6-of-13 from the field and 2-for-7 from three-point range in the game. Alex Anderson finished with 12 points for the Hornets, shooting 34.8% from the field and 20% from three-point land.

Next up for the ASU men’s basketball team will be a trip to Arkansas State Monday night in the second of a three-game road trip.

