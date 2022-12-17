Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College has announced the passing of men’s basketball student athlete Colin Glover.

According to the Trussville Police Department, police and Trussville fire were called to a house on Highland Trace where they found Glover unresponsive.

He was sent to the hospital were they pronounced him dead.

Authorities believe no foul play was involved and say he died from a medical condition.

The St. Clair County Coroner will to determine his exact cause of death.

Today the Birmingham-Southern community grieves with the Glover family on the passing of men’s basketball... Posted by Birmingham-Southern College Athletics on Friday, December 16, 2022

Glover went to Hewitt-Trussville High School. His former coach Jeff Baker shared the following with WBRC:

“Colin was a great kid! He was a light. His trademarks were his optimism and his kindness. What you remember the most about someone is how they make you feel and he always made people feel loved. Colin brought light and life to whoever he was around. Colin loved people. He loved his family so much and he loved people well. His relationship with his twin brother Cameron l, that I got to witness up close for several years was special.

Colin was always so kind. He was so optimistic. He was a very resilient young man because of his optimism. As his coach I noticed how he would always bounce back from adversity quickly. It was a joy and an honor to coach Colin and his brother Cam.

He will be missed greatly because he loved people. But his light and life will not be forgotten.”

