Crenshaw County man accused of sexually abusing 3 minors

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rutledge man on multiple child sex crimes.

Deputies said Anthony Gregory Davault, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

Investigators began working the case in October. They said a significant amount of evidence was found to support the aforementioned charges.

Davault is being held in the Crenshaw County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-335-4850 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.