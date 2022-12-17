First Alert: Chilly this weekend, frigid by Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highs have struggled to warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s today thanks to the clouds and pockets of light rain pushing across the state.

The disturbance will clear out through tonight and skies will become clear with lows plummeting into the 20s and 30s.

A cold start to Sunday will give way to a chilly afternoon. Highs will again struggle to warm past 50 degrees even with the abundance of sunshine expected. Winds will be noticeable making it feel colder to be outside during the day. Skies will remain clear Sunday night and lows will again dip into the 20s and 30s.

Below normal temperatures remain in place for Monday. Skies will be sunny to start the day with clouds building by the evening and night. Highs will top out in the 50s with lows hovering near 40 degrees. Showers will build during the day Monday into the night and through the morning Tuesday as another disturbance rolls across the state.

We dry out during the afternoon Tuesday with skies remaining cloudy through the day and into the night. Highs will warm into the 50s with lows hovering on either side of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs again topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds build Wednesday night ahead of our next front that will roll into the region on Thursday. Lows will hover in the 40s under cloudy skies and a shower possible.

Thursday we are tracking a rather strong front that will pass through the area. That front, as of this typing, looks to bring passing showers across the region quickly departing by the night.

The bigger story will be the blast of dangerously cold air that will move into the area behind the front.

Temperatures go from highs in the 50s Thursday dropping into the teens and 20s for Thursday night with wind chills near or below zero. Highs on Friday will struggle to warm into the middle 30s under sunny skies but the winds will be brutal keeping wind chills in the single digits.

Christmas Eve on Saturday is also looking cold from start to finish. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s yet again with afternoon highs struggling to warm past freezing. Skies during the day will be partly to mostly sunny.

The forecast continues to show the cold staying put, with frigid temperatures in place for Christmas Eve night and for Christmas Day itself next Sunday.

