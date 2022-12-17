Advertise
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

By James Hayes
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink.

Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.

This announcement comes just over a week after Eastdale Mall had its grand opening of a new roller rink that replaced the ice skating rink that had been a staple in the mall since 1977.

The rink will be open through Jan. 3 and the regular hours after the grand opening will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Skate rental fees are going to be $3, cash only.

With temperatures beginning to feel a lot like winter, there is no time better than the present to get out and enjoy the holiday season and go for a casual skate on the ice!

