Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink.

Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.

This announcement comes just over a week after Eastdale Mall had its grand opening of a new roller rink that replaced the ice skating rink that had been a staple in the mall since 1977.

The rink will be open through Jan. 3 and the regular hours after the grand opening will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week. Skate rental fees are going to be $3, cash only.

With temperatures beginning to feel a lot like winter, there is no time better than the present to get out and enjoy the holiday season and go for a casual skate on the ice!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.