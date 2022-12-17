Maxwell AFB preparing to house new Grey Wolf helicopters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are a lot of changes underway at Maxwell Air Force Base as the 908th Airlift Wing prepares for the arrival of the new MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter.

“We will be a formal training unit. So, as the FTU, we will train all the crew members that will fly the MH-139 for the Air Force all across the world,” said Col. Craig Drescher, Commander of 908th Airlift Wing.

The new helicopter closes capability gaps of the Air Force’s current UH-1N Huey aircraft in areas like speed, range, payload and survivability.

The first two new helicopters are scheduled to arrive at Maxwell in Spring 2024. A total of 10 are scheduled to be delivered by the end of fiscal year 2028.

The MH-139 mission replaces the Air Force Reserve’s C-130H cargo aircraft. The last of the wing’s aging C-130H aircraft departed for their new home in April.

Maxwell Air Force Base was selected as the preferred location to host the MH-139A Grey Wolf Formal Training Unit in 2020. Pilots will be trained in providing security and support for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile fields.

“Those missile fields ensure our national security through nuclear deterrence,” Drescher said.

“We’ll have a total of 6 simulators that we will use to train the crew members that come through,” he added.

Over fiscal year 2022, the wing spent $8.4 million on construction projects, including new facilities and renovations, and project another $30 million in FY23. They will also hire about 180 new full-time employees.

As the only base responsible for training MH-139 pilots, Drescher said that means there will be 150 aircrew students cycling through Montgomery every year.

“Each one of those students will be here for about 6 months, we believe. So, that’s a lot of hotel nights and a lot of meals in a restaurant or going to a biscuits game or whatever,” Drescher said. “We believe the financial impact the economic impact is going to be substantial and sustained over a long hall.”

Drescher said the annual economic impact the 908th will have on the River Region is estimated to increase nearly 40% beginning in 2024, jumping from $55 million to $75.5 million.

