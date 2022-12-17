Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.
Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By COREY LONG
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.

Troy (12-2) closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season.

USTA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-169 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Christopher Washington, 43, was arrested in connection to a Montgomery shooting incident.
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to leave office after choosing not to seek a seventh term.
Shelby: Bipartisanship ‘good for the country’
(Source: MGN)
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats