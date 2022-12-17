Advertise
No. 23 Troy beats No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.
Troy beat UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans ended this football season on a high note, as they’ll be returning to Pike County as winners of the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.

No. 23 Troy met No. 22 University of Texas at San Antonio in Orlando on Friday. After a tight first half that ended with Troy trailing by 5 points, the Trojans shut out UTSA in the second half. The Trojans won the game 18-12, marking their 11th consecutive win.

The Trojans end this season with a 12-2 record and hold the Sun Belt Conference championship title.

