PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch

PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - PNC Bank is closing nearly three dozen branches across the country, including one in Montgomery, according to federal regulatory filings.

The Pennsylvania-based financial institution will shutter its location at 5375 Atlanta Highway.

PNC added several locations in the capital city, including two others near Atlanta Highway, following its 2021 acquisition of BBVA USA.

“PNC recognizes that branches continue to play an important role for many customers when it comes to conducting certain transactions and holding important in-person financial conversations with our banking experts, which is why we routinely evaluate our branch network, together with our other available methods of banking, to determine if we are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs,” a spokesperson said.

In addition to the Montgomery location, PNC will also shutter branches in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Eight Mile on March 17.

“We remain committed to delivering our purpose to move all forward financially, and we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers’ needs at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking,” the spokesperson added.

