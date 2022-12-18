Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Expert warns against children wearing a puffy coats while in car seat

Cart seat safety with winter jackets
Cart seat safety with winter jackets(KFYR)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are dropping again meaning more people will be wearing warm, maybe even puffy jackets or vests. If you’re putting one on your child, be warned it could put their life at risk if they sit in a car seat.

Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia Rizk says it’s a real problem that not many parents know about.

She says if you let your kid wear a puffy jacket or vest while in a car seat, it can make the harnesses ineffective.

Rizk explains that children’s spines are made of cartilage which hardens over time into bone. When you get in a car accident and your child’s head and body is slung forward, the puffy fabric can compress and the spine can stretch.

“If you pull all that fabric out of the way, look at that,” Rizk explained during a demonstration. “You have almost a hands-width of slack underneath here and your child is going to move through all that slack and it’s going to create brain, neck, and spine injuries so it’s really important that you have the harness on the chest and shoulders.”

You need to remove that puffy jacket before putting your child in the car seat to be safe.

If it becomes too much of a hassle, Rizk created a jacket called the Buckle Me Baby Coat. She says a child can keep the jacket on while in the car seat because of a special detachment feature.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County man receives a big pay day from Florida Lottery
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
Allen Smith has worked at Montgomery's LongHorn Steakhouse for 25 years.
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Ice skating rink opening at Montgomery's Riverfront Park
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park
A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

Latest News

MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery
Man shot, killed by Opelika police after knife incident
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Selma gave away free books to youth of all ages during...
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch