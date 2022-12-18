Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man shot, killed by Opelika police after knife incident

(WAFB)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Opelika.

According to Opelika police, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There, authorities encountered a 51-year-old man with a knife. Police say an incident occurred which lead to one of the officers shooting the man.

Law enforcement officials said medical aid was immediately rendered and the man was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Officials said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

Authorities are expected to release more information in the coming days.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County man receives a big pay day from Florida Lottery
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
Allen Smith has worked at Montgomery's LongHorn Steakhouse for 25 years.
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Ice skating rink opening at Montgomery's Riverfront Park
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park
A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

Latest News

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Selma gave away free books to youth of all ages during...
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Statement from BSC about Colin Glover
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete