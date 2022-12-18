MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident.

Authorities said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. MPD responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person stabbed. A woman said she received a non-life-threatening stab wound while in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no further details have been released.

