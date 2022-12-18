Advertise
MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident.

Authorities said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. MPD responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person stabbed. A woman said she received a non-life-threatening stab wound while in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

