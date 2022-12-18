Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Selma gave away free books to youth of all ages during...
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in Selma gave away free books to youth of all ages during their breakfast with Santa event.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy.

The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall.

Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the big man himself, Santa Claus.

There were also free books available for each child from every grade level.

Chapter president Karen Brown said reading is vital to children’s education, and it’s critical that they know how to read before going to third grade.

“We know the governor is planning on doing that literacy test,” Brown said, “If they’re not reading at third grade level once they’re in the third grade, they’re going to hold them back.”

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. added that reading is the key that unlocks other life skills.

“If you can’t read, you can’t do math,” Perkins said, “If you can’t read, you can’t get a driver’s license because you can’t pass the test. If you can’t read, you can’t take full advantage of the computer.”

The Selma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha holds events throughout the year to promote literacy so they can teach children at early an age “the benefits of reading.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A very, very cold air mass will push in just before Christmas.
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
Barbour County man receives a big pay day from Florida Lottery
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Allen Smith has worked at Montgomery's LongHorn Steakhouse for 25 years.
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

Latest News

PNC will close its branch at 5375 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
PNC Bank to shutter Montgomery branch
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks
Statement from BSC about Colin Glover
Birmingham-Southern community mourns loss of student athlete
Ice skating rink opening at Montgomery's Riverfront Park
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park