Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy.

The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall.

Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the big man himself, Santa Claus.

There were also free books available for each child from every grade level.

Chapter president Karen Brown said reading is vital to children’s education, and it’s critical that they know how to read before going to third grade.

“We know the governor is planning on doing that literacy test,” Brown said, “If they’re not reading at third grade level once they’re in the third grade, they’re going to hold them back.”

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. added that reading is the key that unlocks other life skills.

“If you can’t read, you can’t do math,” Perkins said, “If you can’t read, you can’t get a driver’s license because you can’t pass the test. If you can’t read, you can’t take full advantage of the computer.”

The Selma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha holds events throughout the year to promote literacy so they can teach children at early an age “the benefits of reading.”

