4 sought in Prattville copper theft case

Law enforcement searching for this truck and trailer wanted in connection to a Prattville copper theft.
Law enforcement searching for this truck and trailer wanted in connection to a Prattville copper theft.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is looking for multiple suspects wanted for the theft of copper wire.

The property, valued at over $5,000, was stolen from International Paper, located at 100 Jensen Road. The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a white pickup and trailer.

The four suspects are wanted for theft of property 1st degree, which is a Class C felony.

If you know the identity of the suspects or their locations, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

