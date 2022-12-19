Eclectic Middle School teacher making sixth-grade science fun

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) Nicole Holmes’ world revolves around sixth-grade science. She knows that science experiments and concepts can be tricky, but she’s made it her mission to make learning fun.

“I’m a very hands-on teacher, I’m a hands-on learner, so we are hands-on in my classroom,” Holmes said.

The Eclectic Middle School teacher is a newer teacher with only three years of experience in the classroom. She uses that to her advantage by using technology to connect with her students.

“I have social media, I have things that they are familiar with, so I like to incorporate that in my lessons,” she said, “I like to make the lesson tangible for them.”

As a younger and newer teacher, she is thankful for all the support at Eclectic Middle School.

“I love my students and I love my job; I couldn’t work for a better school or with better colleagues, and it feels amazing that they would think of me for this,” Holmes said.

