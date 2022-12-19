Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims.

The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.

“We stand with victims of crime and are proud to aid in their recovery,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies for the work they do and the public service they provide to those in need each and every day.”

The funds will be given out by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds made available by the Department of Justice.

AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville (Thrive Alabama) - $74,092 to provide services for victims of hate crimes, sex abuse, family violence and other related crimes in Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

Asha Kiran of Huntsville - $499,465 to provide culturally specific services for foreign-born victims of abuse in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Montgomery counties.

Family Services Center of Huntsville- $84,995 to provide services for victims in Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

Family Services Center of Calhoun County Inc. in Anniston - $44,885 to serve victims in Calhoun County.

Second Chance Inc. of Anniston - $102,807 to provide services for victims in Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah and Talladega counties.

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama in Birmingham- $319,925 to provide services for victims in Hispanic populations in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Birmingham AIDS Outreach Inc. of Birmingham - $138,475 to provide services for victims in Blount, Jefferson, Madison, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.

One Place Family Justice Center of Montgomery -$680,601 to provide services for victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Wiregrass Angel House in Dothan - $159,485 to provide services for victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

Penelope House of Mobile - $269,547 to provide services for victims in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc – $132,153. to provide services for victims in Mobile County.

Alabama Department of Human Resources in Montgomery - $1.8 million to provide services for victims of elder abuse and neglect throughout Alabama.

Montgomery Area Family Violence Center - $345,341 to provide statewide services for victims.

Victims of Crime and Leniency of Montgomery - $169,617 to assist victims in all 67 Alabama counties with services for victims of crime.

Office of Prosecution Services in Montgomery - $613,772 to assist victims throughout the state with prosecution of offenders and to provide other legal services.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving - $85,950 to provide services statewide to people who are the victim of drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Humane Society of Shelby County in Columbiana - $45,124 to provide support for victims statewide by temporarily boarding pets while owners are required to flee violent situations and take up residence in shelters.

